Conor McGregor Shows Visuals of Injury That Forced Him to Pull Out

Conor McGregor pulled out of his highly anticipated clash with Michael Chandler because of a toe injury. He recently took the time to show an image of the injury and shed some light on his return. The good news is that Conor McGregor is claiming to make a return; according to his estimations, he will recover in a few weeks from now.

Conor McGregor reveals he suffered a broken toe, which led to him having to withdraw from 303. Same leg that he broke versus Poirier in 2021. “It needs a few weeks that’s it,” he wrote. https://t.co/RltaqoZHn9 pic.twitter.com/WqU0zl0nze — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 21, 2024

Fans worldwide are criticizing Conor McGregor again because they feel a toe injury is a minor affliction and shouldn’t have led to him pulling out of such a massive event.

Some rumours indicate that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may be rescheduled for September.

Chael shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound. pic.twitter.com/456tZnEnYI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 21, 2024

Islam Makhachev reacts to Conor McGregor's injury

You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 21, 2024

Conor McGregor explains why Michael Chandler won't fight anyone else