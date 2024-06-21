Conor McGregor Shows Visuals of Injury That Forced Him to Pull Out

Conor McGregor pulled out because of a toe injury, he looks forward to making a return soon.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Conor McGregor Shows Visuals of Injury That Forced Him to Pull Out
© Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Conor McGregor pulled out of his highly anticipated clash with Michael Chandler because of a toe injury. He recently took the time to show an image of the injury and shed some light on his return. The good news is that Conor McGregor is claiming to make a return; according to his estimations, he will recover in a few weeks from now.

Fans worldwide are criticizing Conor McGregor again because they feel a toe injury is a minor affliction and shouldn’t have led to him pulling out of such a massive event.

Some rumours indicate that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may be rescheduled for September.

Islam Makhachev reacts to Conor McGregor's injury

Conor McGregor explains why Michael Chandler won't fight anyone else

SHARE