Johnny Walker Sets Sights on Middleweight Title Fight: “Two more wins”

The rising UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker looks forward to getting a title shot; he believes the golden opportunity is only 1-2 wins away. He will be facing Volkan Oezdemir this Saturday night; he wants to deliver a performance that will push him higher in the competitive rankings.

Johnny Walker faced a recent setback against Magomed Ankalaev; a win against him could have put him in the title picture. It will be interesting to see if they ever clash for a trilogy.

Remember when Johnny Walker tried to continue fighting after the fight was waved off? #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/M5p54A9jB8 — Jon Kelly (@JonKellyDFS) June 18, 2024

Johnny Walker on securing a title shot

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnny Walker explained how he looks forward to getting a title shot.

“Hopefully it puts me a little more up in the ranks, get one or two more wins, and then hopefully, you know, I’ve always been there talking about the title shot,” Walker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“My time is coming, my friend, and I’m going to keep moving forward till I get it. Life is a journey that you have to go through with a brave heart in what you’re doing, learn from your mistakes and come back stronger, and let’s be * going.

One of the ones that I wanted to fight, everything plays out the way God writes it. Everything happens at the right time, and I’m happy with the matchup”.