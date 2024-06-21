Robert Whittaker predicts Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya: “That’s a recipe”

Robert Whittaker believes Dricus Du Plessis will be beat Israel Adesanya on 17th August at UFC 305.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Robert Whittaker predicts Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya: “That’s a recipe”
© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Robert Whittaker has faced Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya; based on his observation, he thinks Dricus Du Plessis will have the upper hand against Israel Adesanya and can foresee Du Plessis getting a win. The much-awaited middleweight title fight is set to take place on 17th August at UFC 305 in the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Robert Whittaker on Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker explained why he’s leaning in favor of Dricus Du Plessis to win.

“I’m going to lean toward Dricus,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think what he displayed in his fight against Sean Strickland, that forward pressure and that awkward, unorthodox style – especially with the success Sean had doing that to Izzy – I think that’s a recipe to beat Adesanya”.

Robert Whittaker on fighting for the belt next

“(The title is) not something I really focus on too much – I don’t look past the fight, I understand the threat and the gravity that Ikram’s going to bring to the fight.

I can’t afford to entertain thoughts past him. I’m only focused and locked in on trying to take his head off in the 25 minutes I’m given”.

Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
SHARE