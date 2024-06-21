Ian Machado Garry reacts to Conor McGregor’s withdrawal

Ian Machado Garry, being Irish, always looked forward to featuring in the same card as Conor McGregor. In school days, he watched Conor McGregor’s press conferences and spoke about it with his friends. Fast-forward to the present, it would have been a great moment for him to feature in the same card as his idol.

Machado Garry isn’t strongly disappointed upon hearing about McGregor’s withdrawal; he prefers focusing on the positives and expects to fight on the same card as McGregor in Ireland.

Ian Machado Garry on Conor McGregor’s withdrawal

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor pulling out from UFC 303.

“The only reason I’m fighting anyone on June 29 was because I wanted to fight on the same fight (card) as Conor,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I wanted to represent Ireland side-by-side with Conor and do our country proud.

The two biggest stars in MMA in Ireland, representing our country on the biggest stage possible, breaking records in the UFC – which Conor already did. That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to get together as a team and represent our country.

For me, it was going to be a full circle moment, being that kid in Dublin, going into school every Monday morning talking about Conor’s press conferences and Conor’s fights and talking to all of my friends, and that build up that excitement that he brought to Ireland and that buzz that he created.

For me to be that kid in school talking about him, to be sat on the same stage as him at the press conference, and then stepping into the same octagon as him that night and representing our country on the biggest stage possible, would’ve been a dream come true".