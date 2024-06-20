Tom Aspinall Says He Doesn't Need Jon Jones to Build His Legacy

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been pleading to lock horns with Jon Jones for a very long time, and there's a strong chance that his desire will remain just a 'desire' Aspinall claims to be okay with not fighting Jon Jones as he firmly believes that he doesn't need that fight to cement his name in the sport and fortify his legacy.

Tom Aspinall is all set to face Curtis Blaydes on 27th July at UFC 303 in Manchester, England. A win could most probably allow him to face the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall I’m begging you please have the greatest callout of all time ready for if you beat Blaydes pic.twitter.com/UxYepSQhBp — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) June 13, 2024

Tom Aspinall on Jon Jones fight affecting his career

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Tom Aspinall loosens up by discussing about the importance of facing Jon Jones.

"I mean, I'd like it obviously," Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "I've been rallying for it for a long time now. I've not got the fight, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen but, I'm not really that bothered.

I am here to create my own legacy, and I'm trying to be great myself, and I don't need Jon Jones to do that. If I could get that, fantastic. I really think I can beat him but, I ain't focused on that right now to be honest. I'm just thinking about Curtis Blaydes and that's it."