Robert Whittaker believes Ikram Aliskerov may be more dangerous than Chimaev

Robert Whittaker isn’t fighting Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean the road ahead is smooth. Whittaker realizes that facing Ikram Aliskerov may be a tougher challenge. Regardless of the level of difficulty, Robert Whittaker is prepared for the best and the worst; it will be interesting to see if he can claim a comprehensive win on Saturday night and embark on a journey to reclaim the middleweight belt.

"I am not used to someone hunting me. … I am to unpleasantly surprise him by being a hunter myself."



Ikram Aliskerov sends a message to Robert Whittaker ahead of #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/hSJonW7w2V — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 20, 2024

Robert Whittaker compares Ikram Aliskerov to Khamzat Chimaev

During the recent media day, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on Ikram Aliskerov and compared him to Khamzat Chimaev.

“My biggest concern was making sure that the fight happened, was going through with the fight,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “My biggest concern now is beating Ikram. He’s very much a dangerous opponent, you can look at it on paper that he might be more dangerous [than Chimaev] because of how well-rounded he is, but honestly, every fight brings a level of threat and a level of danger that has to be addressed”.

Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev in the future

“If [Chimaev is] around at the top of the game and I’m around at the top of the game, our paths will cross, I don’t have any particular opponents that I look to fight.

It’s just they give me a name and I say yes and then we’re here”.