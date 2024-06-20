Jake Paul on Conor McGregor’s last-minute withdrawal: “He’s a maniac”

Jake Paul once idolized Conor McGregor, and now he has nothing but bitter words to offer. After McGregor pulled out of his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler, the entire world criticized him, and now Jake Paul has joined the squad.

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor has failed to walk his talk in recent years and has lost the charm he once had. Some speculations suggest that Conor McGregor may never return. However, there is also a chance for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler to get rescheduled before the year ends.

“I almost fought Conor McGregor” pic.twitter.com/qrfQTzOVgZ — UFC Alien (@UfcAlien) June 12, 2024

Jake Paul on Conor McGregor’s current state

Recently on the MMA Hour, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s decline.

“He needs to attend rehab,” Paul said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Look, we can get him a fourth or fifth row ticket. But he’s kind of lost his celebrity and star power. I don’t think people really care about him but I’m sure I could comp him a fourth or fifth row”.

Jake paul on Conor McGregor’s downfall

“I would disagree [he’s still the biggest draw]; there’s new sheriffs in town. He hasn’t won a fight in what six or seven years? I don’t even know how long it’s been.

He’s embarrassing himself. He’s ruining his legacy with all the drugs and the way he looks online. He’s lost his mind, he’s a maniac. At one point, Conor was great. Everyone loved Conor but I feel bad for the guy now.

You could say all these things about him but he hasn’t proven it, he hasn’t backed anything up and that’s the way I look at it is from the facts and the numbers”.