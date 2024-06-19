Israel Adesanya predicts Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov: “Banger of a fight”

Israel Adesanya will be closely watching the middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov this Saturday night. A crucial fight for both fighters, as the winner will seamlessly propel further in the competitive division.

Israel Adesanya is predicting a 3rd or 4th-round TKO victory for Robert Whittaker. The fight is going to be a mix of striking and grappling. It will be interesting to see if Robert Whittaker can retaliate diligently against Ikram Aliskerov’s hybrid fighting style.

Robert Whittaker raises his hand when Israel Adesanya asks who was present in 2019 when he won his Undisputed UFC Middleweight title.. #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/fxVd8mBhzR — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 19, 2024

Israel Adesanya on Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya explained why he’s leaning in favour of Robert Whitaker to win.

“This is a banger of a fight,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Also, this guy (Aliskerov), who did he last beat? Warlley Alves. It’s a big step up in competition though against Rob.

Rob is a former champion, still on the hunt, still dangerous. I’m picking Rob in this fight. I think Robert is going to beat the brakes off this guy from Round 2 onwards. I think Rob gets past Round 1, he starts to put it on this guy, he’s going to feel a different beast.

But, who knows? We’ll see. We haven’t seen him against competition like this yet. I just know how good Rob is so, I’m going to go Rob probably (Round) 3 or 4 TKO”.