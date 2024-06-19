Raul Rosas Jr Convinced About Shifting To Featherweight: “How long can I stay at 135”

The young and rising UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr is on a steady rise and continues to impress millions around the world with his exceptional performances. He has done fabulously so far at bantamweight, but he thinks it will soon be time to jump to 145.

Raul Rosas Jr is gradually getting bigger in size, which makes cutting weight a lengthier process. He is crystal clear about moving up to featherweight; the only question that may linger around for a while is “When?”.

If your teenage opponent goes to touch gloves and instead you scream "f*ck you" and throw a headkick, you better be 1000% sure you are going to win the fight.



Raul Rosas Jr. finishes Ricky Turcios in the second round at UFC Louisville pic.twitter.com/lgFN2Pa7Ki — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) June 9, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr on fighting at 145

Recently on The MMA Hour, Raul Rosas Jr shared his thoughts on moving up in weight.

“I’ve gotten bigger and I’ve noticed it because of my weight going up and up and up, and the weight cut getting a little more rough,” Rosas said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ve just been working out, but I think it’s mainly that my body is growing.

My age, I’m getting older and I’m growing, so I think it’s just going to keep happening. The question is, is how long can I stay at [135]? I want to stay at ‘35 until I get the belt, but we’ll see what happens.

... It’s inevitable that I will have to move up to 145, the question is how long can I stay at 135 for”.