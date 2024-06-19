Anthony Smith isn’t underestimating Carlos Ulberg: “He’s a tall task”

The well-experienced UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith will be facing Carlos Ulberg on 29th June at UFC 303. Anthony Smith stepped in as the last minute because Jamahal Hill pulled out because of an injury. Carlos Ulberg has an opportunity to shine and make his way to the top; all he needs is a comprehensive win against Anthony Smith.

On the flip side, Anthony Smith is also a few steps away from securing a title fight. The requirements remain to be the same: a comprehensive win. Anthony Smith realizes that he’s fighting an opponent filled with thriving potential and isn’t taking the fight lightly.

Anthony Smith says title shot against Alex Pereira ‘lines up’ with UFC 303 wins



Anthony Smith says title shot against Alex Pereira 'lines up' with UFC 303 wins

Anthony Smith shares a secret… he actually really likes Alex Pereira



"I judge people off of how I see them interact with people who don't matter to them. And he's very nice. Like, he's a very nice guy".





Anthony Smith on fighting Carlos Ulberg

Recently on Believe You Me Podcast, Anthony Smith shared his thoughts on fighting Carlos Ulberg.

“I’m not really thinking about that. I’m just worried about Carlos Ulberg,” Smith said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He’s a tall task. He’s really good at what he does. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s got a big opportunity in front of him, and I got to remember that when these guys fight me, I’m their world title fight, and they’re trying to make a name off me and I gotta make sure that doesn’t happen. If I cut a promo on Alex Pereira right afterward, that lines up”.