Kelvin Gastelum Believes UFC Future Hinges on Dan Rodriguez Bout: “Loser goes home”

In conventional terms, Kelvin Gastelum is fearful of losing his UFC contract. He is under the impression that he will not get a new contract if he faces a loss in his upcoming fight with Dan Rodriguez. His thought process and assumption may be accurate; the upcoming clash has developed emotions of fear, yet Gastelum is confident in his skills and abilities as a fighter and can foresee coming out of this complex equation victoriously.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Dan Rodriguez is set to take place this Saturday night.

Kelvin Gastelum on the importance of winning

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kelvin Gastelum shared his thoughts on fighting Dan Rodriguez and explained why it’s an important knock.

“I feel like my back’s up against the wall a little bit – things have wanted the way I’ve wanted them to in my career lately,” Gastelum said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “This one does feel a little different.

I need a win. I’m in a must-win situation. I think both of us. I think loser goes home. Loser packs, and goes home and doesn’t sign with the UFC. As always I’m coming into this confident, confident in my abilities and confident I put in the right amount of work, just confident overall.

I think I’m the better fighter overall. This guy’s a tough guy, but I think I’m better, I’m tougher and I’m going to come out with the win. It does (scare me) – it does, but at the same time, I’m a man who always thinks positive, so we’re going to stay positive”.