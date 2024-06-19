Colby Covington Hits Back at Sean Strickland's UFC Pay Comments: "Hypocrite"

Sean Strickland has spoken against UFC fighter's pay quite a few times, expressing frustration with how the payment flows in the organization.

Sean Strickland on UFC fighter pay pic.twitter.com/AbOncF5hrD — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) June 11, 2024

Sean Strickland airs his frustrations over UFC's fighter pay pic.twitter.com/549DbVdK72 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) April 9, 2024

Colby Covington is absolutely against Sean Strickland's comments; he recently took the time to address how Strickland is wrong about UFC fighters' pay and labelled him as a 'hypocrite'

Sean Strickland is waiting for his title shot opportunity; he's clearly unconcerned about what people think of his comments. It will be interesting to see if he ends up fighting the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis.

Colby Covington on Sean Strickland

Recently, on SOSCAST w/ Adam Sosnick, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's recent comments about UFC fighter pay. "My thoughts are, Sean changed his life, so he's kind of hypocritical to be saying this," Covington said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"Now he lives in a really nice mansion-style type house, you know, has great cars, and has money in the bank. So who is he to say this? He's literally being a hypocrite too, like, he's talking about the guys that just started in UFC.

He's talking about the $10,000/$10,000 pay? Yeah, that's when you get your first fight in UFC. Let's talk about what he's making now. He's making a guaranteed $500,000 to 1.5 million in that range per fight".

Colby Covington on new UFC fighters' initial pay

"As a first time fighter in the UFC, you haven't made the UFC any business, you haven't done anything for the company, so, why do you think you deserve to get handouts and get paid? If you go 0-2 on your first contract, you don't win any fights, how should you ever deserve to get paid or get healthcare? You did nothing for the company.

You added no value, and you made the company no money. So, Sean's in the wrong here again. I don't know why he's so mad about the UFC, they made him a million or two".