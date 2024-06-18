Michael Page Looks Forward To An Early Finish Against Ian Machado Garry

Michael Page is calm and composed ahead of his 2nd UFC showdown against the rising UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry. Michael Page realizes that he’s facing a talented fighter who is greatly skilled and willed, yet he can foresee dominating him within the first two rounds of the fight.

Michael Page intends to secure a knockout; it will be interesting to see if he can translate his words into reality on 29th June at the reshuffled UFC 303 card.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page had an interesting analogy when describing his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry today pic.twitter.com/pW0jN5nSnX — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 29, 2024

Michael Page on Ian Machado Garry

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Page shared his thoughts on fighting Ian Machado Garry.

“I think he’s a talented fighter,” Page said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Nothing that I see being very unique or overly dangerous. But he’s very patient and he’s very well-timed and you can see he’s a very experienced fighter.

But other than that, nothing that I need to overly worry about. I go in there and within the first two minutes, I land some great shots and then knock him out. The reason I say in the first two minutes is because we don’t get paid for extra time.

So go in there, have a little bit of fun, show my skills, and then put him to bed and then onto the next and I go on and have a nice holiday there”.

Ian Machado Garry explain's why he's fighting Michael Page