Dana White uncertain about Conor McGregor’s comeback: “Maybe he won’t”

Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw for the first time from a UFC bout because of an injury; some rumours suggest that there’s an issue with McGregor’s titanium plate, and there’s a chance for him to never return again.

Dana White is also 50-50 about McGregor’s comeback; he thinks the injury, coupled with endless cash in the bank, are strong reasons to discontinue fighting. However, Conor McGregor’s recent post indicates that he will be back.

It will be interesting to see when ongoing speculations hit a dead end, and fans get closer to the truth.

Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor is "hurt right now", and shuts down any conspiracies of him withdrawing for other reasons such as a contract dispute.



He also says he's typically "never very optimistic" when it comes to guys like McGregor and Jon Jones making their…

Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC,…

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s comeback

In a recent interview with Jim Rome, Dana White shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor comeback.

“That’s a great question,” White said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Conor’s going to be 36 in July. He’s got plenty of money. I don’t ever think that guys like that, Jon Jones, who knows, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t.

Conor McGregor, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know if you’re ever going to see them again. The other thing with getting older … you get injured a lot easier, you get hurt a lot easier.

More injuries happen than did when you were younger, and you’re less willing to step in there with an injury than when you were young and hungry and broke”.