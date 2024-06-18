Dana White on Khamzat Chimaev’s last-minute withdrawal: “He was hospitalized”

Khamzat Chimaev has been given the impression of pulling out frequently; he was recently forced to exit from his bout with Robert Whittaker because of an illness. According to Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev was “violently ill on the ground” and was rushed to the hospital.

More details about the illness are yet to be disclosed publicly. Fans and MMA experts are questioning if Khamzat Chimaev will ever make a return; his manager confirms that he will. Their clash was meant to be a crucial one; the winner could have ended up fighting for the middleweight belt.

Robert Whittaker will now face IkIram Aliskerov this saturday night.

Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s medical issues:



“The problem is we really don’t know… I saw video footage of him on the ground violently ill. He was hospitalized again…



Every time he gets close to fighting he gets really sick. I don’t know. I don’t know what to say.… pic.twitter.com/kE2AbN25pf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 17, 2024

Dana White on Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview, Dana White shed some light on Khamzat Chimaev’s illness.

“The problem is that we really don’t know (what’s going on),” White said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Every time this guy gets close to a fight – I saw video footage of him violently ill on the ground, and he was hospitalized again.

He hadn’t trained for like three or four days, or five days, I can’t remember what the number was. But we could not put him into a fight next weekend. Lately it’s been hard to get him into the octagon. Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick.

I don’t know what to say. It’s not like he’s over here in this country and we’ve had doctors look at him or anything like that. He’s sort of out of touch, so, it’s tough to deal with”.