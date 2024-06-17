Robert Whittaker breaks silence on Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawal: “No sour taste”

Robert Whittaker was all set to lock horns with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia this coming Saturday, but apparently, being “violently ill” forced Chimaev to pull out and get replaced by Ikram Aliskerov. Most fans and MMA experts worldwide had nothing but bitter emotions to express upon hearing the news.

However, Robert Whittaker has no “sour taste” and wishes Khamzat Chimaev a speedy recovery.

Ikram Aliskerov on what Dana White told him after he took the Robert Whittaker fight:



“If you win, it will change your life”.



Robert Whittaker’s reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s pull out

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s last-minute pull-out.

“The changeover was really quick,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “My coach pulled me aside and told me the news about Khamzat and within a few hours my team and the UFC had worked something out and a new opponent was up to the plate.

It’s not disappointing as such. I consider myself lucky to a degree because the fight’s still happening. It would’ve been much worse if I did all this work, got all this way, only for the fight not to happen.

That would’ve been a nightmare. For the fight to still happen – very thankful for the blessings and everybody involved to make the fight happen”.

Robert Whittaker wishes Khamzat Chimaev a speedy recovery

“There’s no sour taste, honestly, I feel for him and I wish him a speedy recovery and I wish him all the best.

At the end of the day, we’re in an entertainment sport. I understand we fight and we’re opponents and we see each other in that light, but outside of the octagon, outside those 15, 25 minutes, we’re just people and I wish him a speedy recovery to good health”.