UFC 305: Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis officially announced

by Aryan Lakhani
Israel Adesanya has confirmed his comeback; he will be facing Dricus Du Plessis on 17th August in Perth, Australia, for UFC 305. This match was meant to happen in September last year, but Dricus Du Plessis couldn't make it because of an injury; that's how Sean Strickland came into the equation.

If Israel Adesanya beats Dricus Du Plessis, it would be fair to assume that Adesanya will fight Sean Strickland next in an attempt to avenge his bitter loss.

Adesanya and Du Plessis don't have much respect for each other, but they will surely get rid of all the animosity in three months' time.

Israel Adesanya's announces the fight

Israel Adesanya recently took the time to announce his fight with Dricus Du Plessis.

