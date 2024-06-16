Michael Chandler Forgives Conor McGregor For Last Minute Withdrawal: "Heal up”

Michael Chandler expressed patience and empathy instead of agony and aggravation; he has been waiting for more than 1.5 years to lock horns with Conor McGregor – an opponent who people dream of fighting. They were all set to fight on 29th June, but McGregor was forced to withdraw because of an injury, and that further changed the UFC 303 main event.

Alex Pereira will be fighting Jiri Prochazka for a rematch. According to recent reports, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may take place after September as most of the UFC events until that date are occupied.

Conor McGregor will be able to return in a few months, however the issue is there may not be an available date.



The UFC does not want them to headline #UFC306 at The Sphere, and both #UFC305 in Perth and #UFC307 in Utah (rumored) don't make sense.



Michael Chandler’s recent tweet

No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor on last-minute withdrawal

