Belal Muhammad believes he will shock Leon Edwards: "A rude awakening"

Belal Muhammad's confidence is soaring high ahead of the biggest opportunity of his career; he can foresee securing a knockout against the UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. They will lock horns on 27th July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Everyone can agree that Belal Muhammad is being heavily underestimated; he sensed it too and looks forward to surprising Leon Edwards and the entire world in almost one month's time.

SNEAKO asks Belal Muhammad if he should try to apply to the "American audience" pic.twitter.com/KvFYcrqFzF — SNEAKY (@ohhsneaky) June 12, 2024

Belal Muhammad predicts a knockout win

In a recent interview with Sneako, Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on shocking Leon Edwards.

"Honestly, I think I go in there and knock him out," Muhammad said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "When I look at my last stylistic matchups, I fought the best striker in the UFC in (Stephen) 'Wonderboy' (Thompson).

I fought the best grappler in the UFC in Demian Maia".

Belal Muhammad on shocking Leon Edwards and his team

"I fought great finishers in Vicente Luque. I fought Gilbert Burns on three weeks' notice. I think all those fights added up to this one fight – like I said, God's plan.

… All those things, they just leveled me up. I think right now, I'm the best version of myself,And I think that Leon's going to get in there, him and his team there in Manchester, they're going to be surprised. They're going to be in for a rude awakening.