Alex Pereira on saving UFC 303: “I take risks that not one other person would”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is pleased with the risk he has taken to save the UFC 303 main event. Pereira will be defending his belt against Jiri Prochazka on 29th June; this replacement happened because Conor McGregor was forced to pull out because of an injury.

Accepting a fight on short notice is never easy to do; Alex Pereira looks forward to making the most of it and is confident of a victory.

The moment Alex Pereira agreed to fight Jiri Prochazka on 2 weeks notice to save #UFC303



YT / @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/G90k5Qn1gq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2024

Alex Pereira since Conor McGregor’s last fight:



- 8 UFC fights

- Won the middleweight title

- Won the light heavyweight title

- Defended the light heavyweight title

- Defeated 5 former champions

- Saved UFC 300

- Saved #UFC303



Alex Pereira saves the day once again pic.twitter.com/pH0sqP89ZW — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 14, 2024

Alex Pereira’s Instagram post

In a recent Instagram post, Alex Pereira reacted to accepting to feature at the UFC 303 main event at the last minute.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me!

POATAN! This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all”.

Alex Pereira just a few hours after accepting a short notice title defense to save #UFC303



IG / @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/d5hMCzVafO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2024