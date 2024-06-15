Alex Pereira on saving UFC 303: “I take risks that not one other person would”

Alex Pereira shares his thoughts on saving the UFC 303 main event.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is pleased with the risk he has taken to save the UFC 303 main event. Pereira will be defending his belt against Jiri Prochazka on 29th June; this replacement happened because Conor McGregor was forced to pull out because of an injury.

Accepting a fight on short notice is never easy to do; Alex Pereira looks forward to making the most of it and is confident of a victory.

In a recent Instagram post, Alex Pereira reacted to accepting to feature at the UFC 303 main event at the last minute.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me!

POATAN! This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all”.

Alex Pereira
