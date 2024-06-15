Conor McGregor Breaks Silence on Pulling Out: “Very tough to be ruled out”

The notorious Conor McGregor has pulled out for the first time ever ahead of a scheduled UFC bout. Michael Chandler waited for a very long time (1.5 years+), and unfortunately, his wait will only extend. As an obvious response, McGregor is gutted, and he recently apologized to all his fans and assured them that he would be back.

According to Ariel Helwani’s conversation with a spokesperson, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may happen iafter September.

There may not be an available date for Conor Mcgregor vs. Michael Chandler fight in the next few months.



According to Ariel Helwani: "They don’t want the Sphere (UFC 306). Perth (UFC 305) makes no sense, neither does Utah (UFC 307). So they’ll have to either create a new PPV… pic.twitter.com/eFp3J9qHfD — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor said the following addressing his withdrawal from the UFC 303 main event.

Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC,… pic.twitter.com/ACNnbvr27p — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 15, 2024

