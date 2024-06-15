Belal Muhammad Confident of Beating Dricus Du Plessis: "Du Plessis sucks"

The UFC welterweight title challenger Belal Muhammad believes Dricus Du Plessis's skills aren't up to the level and is confident of outplaying the middleweight champion if they square off in the cage. Many things are easier said than done, but Belal Muhammad's performance against Leon Edwards on 29th July will determine if he's successful in walking his talk.

If that turns out to be a successful bout, then making such comments would be perceived as 'relevant'

Belal Muhammad GOES OFF on Dricus du Plessis



"I was trying to be nice about it but honestly du Plessis sucks... skill for skill I would dominate du Plessis. I don't think he's that good.



I do think Islam [Makhachev] would dominate him and out-grapple him."



Recently on Remember The Show Podcast, Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on fighting Dricus Du Plessis.

"They asked me, 'Will you fight Islam?' and I was like, 'No, I wouldn't fight Islam,' but I think Islam is looking to be a double champion, he could go up and fight Du Plessis right now and beat him,'" Muhammad said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"I'm standing by that. I think he could. I was trying to be nice about it, but honestly, Du Plessis sucks, if I'm being honest about it. Skill-for-skill, I would dominate Du Plessis, and I don't think he's that good. I do think Islam would dominate him and outgrapple him, and take him to the ground".