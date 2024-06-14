Kamaru Usman fires back at Shavkat Rakhmonov: “I’ll fight who I need to fight”

The former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will soon break out of his long layoff; Shavkat Rakhmonov mentioned fighting him quite a few times, but Usman showed more inclination towards a bout with Stephen Thompson.

Kamaru Usman wants Shavkat Rakhmonov to know that he will fight whoever he wants and won’t take any form of disrespect lightly.

Kamaru Usman tells Shavkat Rakhmonov to "show respect" after his recent comments about Usman avoiding him



"It's not one of those things where you can say I'm scared of you...



Listen I took Khamzat on 9 days notice... Khamzat was arguably scarier than [Shavkat]."



Kamaru Usman on demanding a fight with Stephen Thompson

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov and other top contenders.

“This was done a year ago,” Usman said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “After that, guess what? I stepped in there on nine days’ notice and fought possibly the most dangerous guy in the UFC at that time Khamzat Chimaev.

So what you saying? There’s nothing to say. When I do get back into the octagon, I don’t give a flying frick who it is. If it’s cousin John, if it’s this guy, if it’s that guy, if it’s Shavkat, if it’s ‘JDM’ (Jack Della Maddalena), if it’s Leon Edwards or if it’s Belal [Muhammad], I don’t care who it is.

When I am ready to step back into the octagon and I want to fight somebody, I don’t give a * , I’ll fight who I need to fight”.