McGregor vs Chandler Off, Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Takes Main Event Spot

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka replaced as the UFC 303 main event.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
McGregor vs Chandler Off, Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Takes Main Event Spot
© Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The ongoing speculations weren’t rumours; Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is actually cancelled. Dana White made the news official and announced the new main and co-main event for UFC 303. The main event will be a light heavyweight title fight, Alex Pereira will defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka, and the co-main event will be a featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

The UFC 303 fight card does not look the same anymore as most of the fights in the main card have been changed.

In addition, Jamahal Hill was also forced to pull out because of an injury, and he was replaced by Anthony Smith.

Same date, same venue, but different fights. Conor McGregor pulled out because of an injury, and his comeback fight is expected to be rebooked with Michael Chandler either in August or September.

Alex Pereira
SHARE