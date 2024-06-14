McGregor vs Chandler Off, Pereira vs Prochazka 2 Takes Main Event Spot

The ongoing speculations weren’t rumours; Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is actually cancelled. Dana White made the news official and announced the new main and co-main event for UFC 303. The main event will be a light heavyweight title fight, Alex Pereira will defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka, and the co-main event will be a featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

The UFC 303 fight card does not look the same anymore as most of the fights in the main card have been changed.

UFC 303 International Fight Week June 29th pic.twitter.com/P47PSsKcg0 — danawhite (@danawhite) June 14, 2024

Alex Pereira since Conor McGregor’s last fight:



- 8 UFC fights

- Won the middleweight title

- Won the light heavyweight title

- Defended the light heavyweight title

- Defeated 5 former champions

- Saved UFC 300

- Saved #UFC303



Alex Pereira saves the day once again pic.twitter.com/pH0sqP89ZW — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 14, 2024

In addition, Jamahal Hill was also forced to pull out because of an injury, and he was replaced by Anthony Smith.

Same date, same venue, but different fights. Conor McGregor pulled out because of an injury, and his comeback fight is expected to be rebooked with Michael Chandler either in August or September.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 has been canceled, per Dana White.



The new main event is Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.



McGregor vs. Chandler will be re-booked later this year. The fight has been pushed because… pic.twitter.com/T78ZNIzF2u — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2024