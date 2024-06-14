Robert Whittaker Set to Fight Ikram Aliskerov After Khamzat Chimaev’s Exit

June seems to be a cursed month for all UFC fans as highly anticipated fights are getting cancelled back to back. Dana White has announced Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawal from the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia main event. According to Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev is ‘violently ill’, due to which he was forced to pull out.

BREAKING! Ikram Aliskerov will step in and fight Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia



He says Khamzat Chimaev is "VIOLENTLY ill"





Robert Whittaker will now fight Ikram Aliskerov, who came in as a last-minute replacement; the fight will take place on the same date: 22nd June.

Whittaker vs Chimaev was meant to be a title eliminator; now since that’s out of the equation, it would be fair to assume that either Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland will be facing the UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis next.

Paulo Costa reacts to reports of Ikram Aliskerov stepping in and fighting Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia



"Ikram? Hahahahah. So put me to title shot instead."

Khamzat Chimaev's manager's official statement

Khamzat Chimaev's manager releases a statement regarding his withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia:



"It's with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh.



The…