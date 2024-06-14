Robert Whittaker Set to Fight Ikram Aliskerov After Khamzat Chimaev’s Exit

Khamzat Chimaev’s pulls out because of illness, Ikram Aliskerov steps in as replacement.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

June seems to be a cursed month for all UFC fans as highly anticipated fights are getting cancelled back to back. Dana White has announced Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawal from the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia main event. According to Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev is ‘violently ill’, due to which he was forced to pull out.

Robert Whittaker will now fight Ikram Aliskerov, who came in as a last-minute replacement; the fight will take place on the same date: 22nd June.

Whittaker vs Chimaev was meant to be a title eliminator; now since that’s out of the equation, it would be fair to assume that either Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland will be facing the UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis next.

Robert Whittaker
