Ian Machado Garry Wants Michael Page Bout To Be a 5-rounder: “I’m feeling fresh”

Ian Machado Garry has a fantastic training camp; after his recent session, he felt the urge to demand a five-rounded welterweight clash with Michael Page instead of three. Both fighters are confident of a victory; one will rise, and one will fall.

It will be very interesting to see if Ian Machado Garry is successful in extending his winning streak and in convincing Hunter Campbell for a 5-rounded match.

Ian Machado Garry says he will call Hunter Campbell today to try and make his fight with Michael ‘Venom’ Page at #UFC303 a five-round co-main event pic.twitter.com/UQnjUDJvJ6 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 11, 2024

Michael Page Responds to Ian Garry about #UFC303 Matchup



“Bro, you are (0- 2) Not that good at this are you? pic.twitter.com/xVVsbU6YZn — Kevin (@realkevink) May 27, 2024

Ian Machado Garry on fighting for 5 rounds

In a recent Instagram video, Ian Machado Garry shared his thoughts on extending the duration of his fight with Michael Page.

“I just finished a really good training session,” Garry said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m feeling fresh, I’m feeling ready, I just did five rounds. I’m going to get on the phone to Hunter (Campbell) and the UFC today and let’s push for a five-round co-main for this.

Let’s push it. This is a fight that we are representing the Irish, ‘MVP’ get ready for 25 minutes of pain”.