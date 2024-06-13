Beneil Dariush Responds To Dan Hooker’s Call Out: “Maybe”

Beneil Dariush is soon going to make a return and try to break out of his strangling two-match losing streak; he has been repeatedly called out by Dan Hooker, and his response to the call out is “maybe”. Dariush isn’t the kind to hesitate to fight anyone, but he’s not fully sure about fighting Dan Hooker because it could happen in Australia, and Dariush isn’t interested in paying 20% of his hard-earned purse on taxes.

Beneil Dariush is asked about Renato Moicano’s callouts and when he plans to return:



“I really like Moicano. I really like the way he speaks, I really like the way he carries himself right now. Very cool dude”.



“If the UFC says Moicano I will be like ‘great’. If they say Dan… pic.twitter.com/VLMzDvY0Oy — FightCrack (@FightCrack) April 25, 2024

Beneil Dariush on fighting Dan Hooker

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Beneil Dariush shared his thoughts on fighting Dan Hooker in Australia.

“Maybe,” Dariush said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I have a lot going on, a lot on my plate right now, but if I can get it all figured out, maybe. I feel bad. This guy has been calling me out for so long, and normally, I just say yes to people, but he’s the one guy that I can never seem to get on the right schedule with”.

Beneil Dariush on fighting in Australia

“So maybe. Maybe we end up doing it in Australia. I love Australia except for the fact that they tax me like no other, so maybe not. Maybe we’ll do it in Vegas, or somewhere we don’t get taxed.

We’ll figure it out. … I think it’s 20% or something stupid like that, and I’m trying to keep my money. I don’t know about Dan. … I prefer not to do it in Australia just because of that, but at the same time, I do love Australia, so I wouldn’t hate it.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world. I would love to go there, fight, and then spend an extra week for vacation”.