Israel Adesanya Excited For His Comeback Fight: “I’m coming for heads”

The former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is done with his phase of recovery and looks forward to his comeback fight, which will most likely be against Dricus Du Plessis. Adesanya will be unloading version 2.0, which will focus on ‘taking heads’ instead of ‘taking belts’.

This new fight approach sounds lethal, and it will be very interesting to see how it reflects in his performance.

Israel Adesanya is excited to return to action and says he's not coming back for belts:



"People are always like 'I hope you get the belt back'.. I have belts. I don't need anymore belts. I'm coming for heads."



YT / @stylebender #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/MYAL7HrCwx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 12, 2024

A year ago I conquered a titan

This saga has strengthened my spirit and I am forever grateful. All you need is one shot in life, don’t throw and hope…you aim and FIRE!!!

#UFC300 #cope pic.twitter.com/oEDXDkRo3b — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 10, 2024

Israel Adesanya on his comeback

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on the comeback fight and the new fight approach.

“I’m excited,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It’s been a year, almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the octagon. People are always like, ‘I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back.’ Like, I got belts.

I don’t need anymore belts. I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do. I’m excited to come back, but everything comes at it’s own time. So, right now it’s training, chilling, working, relaxing, healing.

Then when it’s time, it’s time for killing”.