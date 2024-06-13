Beneil Dariush Abandons the idea to fight Dustin Poirier: “That shipped has passed”

Beneil Dariush’s quest to fight Dustin Poirier may remain to be just that: a ‘quest’ because of Dustin Poirier's potential retirement. Dariush has been strangled to a daunting losing streak; he looks forward to making his first appearance of the year soon; he may end up facing anyone from the top 10.

Interestingly, Dan Hooker is ready to fight him. Beneil Dariush believes in himself and still aims to fight for the prestigous UFC lightweight belt.

Dan Hooker wants Beneil Dariush or Renato Moicano at #UFC303 during international fight week:



“International fight week, I will punch Beneil Dariush’s head clean off his shoulders. That would obviously be my top pick but he’s just been very quiet…



[If] Beneil doesn't want it,…

Beneil Dariush still believes he's got what it takes to defeat the champion Islam Makhachev:



"I truly believe I can still beat anybody in the world, and that includes Makhachev or whoever else is fighting for the belt.



There's no doubt in my mind I could do it, it's just things…

Beneil Dariush on fighting Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Beneil Dariush shared his thoughts on fighting Dustin Poirier.

“I think Dustin is going to be able to pick whoever he wants to fight, really,” Dariush said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “For me personally, that shipped has passed. I look at Dustin as someone who’s kind of like retired at this point.

He never wanted to fight me anyway. I don’t know, I think he’ll pick whoever he wants. Just thinking about his character, I don’t think he wants to go out on a loss, I think he’s going to want to come back and go out on a W, but we’ll see because if that’s your only motivation, that can be hard for fighting, too. So we’ll see. Maybe he retires”.