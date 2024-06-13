Dricus Du Plessis Puzzled by Delay in Israel Adesanya Fight: “Just announce”

The new UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, is patiently waiting to defend his belt against Israel Adesanya, but for some reason, their fight announcement continues to get delayed. According to Du Plessis, he has indicated a green light for the fight with Adessanya, but apparently, the UFC is waiting for the outcome of Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev.

They will then decide if the winner of that fight faces Du Plessis or if the opportunity is passed down to Sean Strickland, who successfully beat Paulo Costa and is eagerly waiting for the rematch opportunity.

Dricus du Plesis says he's agreed to fight Israel Adesanya at #UFC305 in Perth, and doesn't know what the hold up is:



"Let's just announce this thing, I don't know what's the hold up... I've said yes, one hundred percent.



From his side I don't know what the story is, I don't… pic.twitter.com/tqw49TxY0s — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis on Israel Adesanya fight

In a recent interview with FightWave, Dricus Du Plessis shed some light on the current hold-up for the fight with Israel Adesanya.

“I’m in. I’ve agreed to everything. I’m ready,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That’s the fight I want. I called him out after winning the belt, and that’s the fight the fans want to see.

Let’s just announce this thing. I don’t know what’s the hold-up. I want it to be announced, I want it to go if that’s it. I said yes, 100 percent. I don’t know from his side, I don’t know what the story is, what the hold up is.

Maybe UFC’s waiting for something, I’m not sure. I’ve agreed to it. If they phoned me today and said, ‘We’re doing the Sean Strickland second fight,’ I’ll be great, let’s do it.

If they say no, we’re gonna wait and do the Khamzat [Chimaev] fight, great. I don’t make the fights. I said I’ll be ready to fight in May. I was ready to fight from then on. I just wasn’t ready for UFC 300”.