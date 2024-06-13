Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley Offer To Save UFC 303: “PFL Vs UFC June 29th”

Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley exchange a few words on Twitter to fight at UFC 303.

by Aryan Lakhani
The current speculation indicates that the highly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may not go as planned. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC is looking for a plan B where Conor McGregor will be replaced by another opponent for Michael Chandler on 29th June at UFC 303.

There’s also plan C, where they could announce a completely new fight.

Amidst the ongoing speculations, Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley offered to fight each other at UFC 303 in an effort to save the iconic event.

Since Jake Paul’s boxing clash with Mike Tyson has been postponed to 15th November, he is more than ready to make his MMA debut with the PFL and thus feature for a possible "UFC vs PFL" bout on 29th June.

Sean O'Malley's tweet to Jake Paul

Jake Paul's response

