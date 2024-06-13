Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley Offer To Save UFC 303: “PFL Vs UFC June 29th”

The current speculation indicates that the highly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler may not go as planned. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC is looking for a plan B where Conor McGregor will be replaced by another opponent for Michael Chandler on 29th June at UFC 303.

There’s also plan C, where they could announce a completely new fight.

Ariel Helwani provides an update and timeline on the UFC 303 headliner, McGregor vs. Chandler.



“The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it’s hanging on and I would say… pic.twitter.com/zYf1sKJlST — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) June 12, 2024

Amidst the ongoing speculations, Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley offered to fight each other at UFC 303 in an effort to save the iconic event.

Since Jake Paul’s boxing clash with Mike Tyson has been postponed to 15th November, he is more than ready to make his MMA debut with the PFL and thus feature for a possible "UFC vs PFL" bout on 29th June.

Conor McGregor just shared this old video to his Instagram story:



“I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury.



But the less resistance you train with, the more movement and the less injury”.



IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC303 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6y7bXo5qmB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2024

Sean O'Malley's tweet to Jake Paul

I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 12, 2024

Jake Paul's response