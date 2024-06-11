Dominick Cruz Wants To fight Henry Cejudo For a Rematch

Dominick Cruz seeks vengeance against Henry Cejudo, who secured a terrific 2nd round knockout win against him in 2020. Henry Cejudo was all set to retire, but a tough loss against Merab Dvalishvili redirected his mind to continue fighting.

Both fighters have lost their previous bout, making it an interesting clash for the future. Dominick Cruz wants Henry Cejudo for the Mexican Independence Day card, which is scheduled to take place on 16th September.

Dominick Cruz says he's a "nightmare" for Jose Aldo, and believes a fight with Aldo is "off the table" since he won't re-sign with the UFC:



"I saw [Aldo's] words are, they offered him to fight me but he wanted somebody in the top 5. Is Jonathan Martinez in the top 5?...



Is he… pic.twitter.com/KsMvs5pk7M — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 16, 2024

Dominick Cruz on fighting Henry Cejudo for a rematch

Recently on The Overdogs Podcast, Dominick Cruz shared his thoughts on fighting Henry Cejudo for a rematch in September.

“There’s a Mexico Independence Day card coming up, and I lost a fight,” Cruz said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I look back at my loss and I lost it fair and square to Henry Cejudo, but I do believe he could get a better version of me and really face a better version of me.

I’ve had rematches against (Joseph) Benavidez. I’ve had rematches against Urijah Faber. I’ve had rematches against that whole Team Alpha Male where I had to take each guy out, step by step, in order to keep my title.

So, I would love a rematch with Henry Cejudo on Mexican Independence Day in the Sphere. I think we could make a pretty awesome fight there”.