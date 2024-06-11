Tom Aspinall Turns to Sleep Science to Prepare for Battle Against Curtis Blaydes

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been receiving some advice from Leon Edwards, and what’s strikingly different about it is that it’s related to sleep. According to Apsinall, Leon Edwards has a sleep specialist who helps him stabilize sleeping patterns in a conducive way to prepare himself for fights.

Tom Aspinall will be defending his belt against Curtis Blaydes on 29th July at UFC 303; it will be very interesting to see how well the sleep remedies reflect in Aspinall’s performance in almost one month's time.

Leon Edwards hired a specialist to help him with his training/sleep schedule ahead of #UFC304 due to the late start times, and Tom Aspinall says he's gonna copy Leon's method



YT / @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/brTGEwsBRd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 9, 2024

Tom Aspinall on Leon Edwards’ sleep specialist

In a recent interview with Title Sports Network, Tom Aspinall spoke about receiving advice from Leon Edwards.

“Leon has employed a sleep specialist,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I knew about this before because I know Leon’s manager, so I was kind of like, I’m not going to set anything in stone in my mind until I spoke to Leon on what he’s doing.

Leon basically gave me a full breakdown of his sleep pattern. So I’m essentially going to copy Leon without paying a sleep specialist. That’s the plan. I don’t want to pay anybody, so I’m just getting the advice off Leon and I’m just following what Leon’s doing”.