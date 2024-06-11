Alex Pereira sheds some light on his next fight

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is more than ready for his next title defence. He was hoping to return in May after fighting Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 in April, but his toe injury prevented him from making the fastest comeback ever.

Alex Pereira may either fight Magomed Ankalaev or Jiri Prochazka; if not them, he is open to facing anyone the UFC matches him up against.

Alex Pereira is a MENACE



When asked what's next, Alex Pereira says he's open to fighting anyone:



Alex Pereira on Jamahal Hill’s recent comments

Recently on mainevent, Alex Pereira spoke about his next fight.

“To be honest, I kind of don’t get why he’s doing this so late,” Pereira said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.

Alex Pereira on his next fight

“You harvest what you plant, what you seed. During Glover [Teixeira’s] fight, he was respectful. With Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful. So, he got what he put on.

Like I said before, it’s not up to me, if they want Ankalaev, whoever the organization put on, I’m fine with Ankalaev. If they think it’s Jiri, I’ll go with Jiri”.