Jared Cannonier Breaks Silence On the Controversial Stoppage: “Rematch in Paris”

The rising UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was a few steps away from claiming a title fight, but the recent referee stoppage loss against Nassourdine Imavov will require him to struggle a little more. Some felt that there was nothing wrong with the stoppage, and some felt the exact opposite.

As an obvious response, Jared Cannonier is gutted, and in an attempt to make things right, he demands a rematch in September.

Jared Cannonier reacts to “gut wrenching” stoppage against Nassourdine Imavov:



“The opportunity to do great things was pretty much stolen from me… it doesn’t feel like I lost the fight I just feel like it was taken from me”.



Jared Cannonier on the controversial stoppage

Recently, on The MMA Hour, Jared Cannonier reflected on the tough loss.

“When it happened, it was gut-wrenching, to say the least,” Cannonier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It definitely took some time to collect myself and watch the fight and really re-live the whole thing again.

It was really gut-wrenching. It feels like the opportunity to do great things was pretty much stolen from me at that moment. It doesn’t feel like I lost the fight, it feels like it was taken from me. The opportunity to persevere, which is something I’ve done in my fights, and continue on and try to make good on the fight.

Gut-wrenching is an understatement”.

Jared Cannonier wants a rematch

“I want to petition for a rematch, The UFC is going to Paris in September, and I would love to go to Nassourdine’s backyard and make that right.

He’ll have that home field advantage. There won’t be people chanting, ‘U.S.A., U.S.A.’ … That’s what I would like to make that right. That’s something that I want – a rematch in Paris.

He came over here, so I’d be happy to go over there”.