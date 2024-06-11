Dustin Poirier Breaks Silence on Retirement: "I still don't know"

Dustin Poirier is on the edge of calling it quits forever, but his remaining potential to perform admirably is holding him back from making an official announcement. Dustin Poirier faced a tough 5th-round submission loss against Islam Makhachev; it was a glorious defeat; the way Poirier defended himself against Islam Makhachev's threatening ground game could only be done by a few.

Dustin Poirier is not interested in making the climb again to secure a title fight; he believes he will have an answer about leaving the sport gradually in the coming days.

Dustin Poirier on retirement

Recently on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on retirement.

"I still don't know," Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "I can't say I'll never fight again, but I just don't know the reason. What am I going to fight for? To get into a battle? I love that, but I've taken some lumps over the years.

It has to be for something. And maybe that's something I'll realize in the coming weeks, but I'm just taking it one day at a time".

Dustin Poirier on what's holding him back from retiring

"The only thing that makes me not want to walk away is because I know I can still compete with these guys and I feel like I'm still getting better, It's not like I'm slowing down that much or age is catching up with me.

And say I do leave, a year from now, it might not be the same if I ever try to come back. I'm scared to miss what I have left to give, but also I don't want to give too much of myself. ... I want to give more because I know that I have a short window to give the best of myself, but also I've given so much of myself to the sport for so long, it's just, where do I draw the line? That's a battle I have to figure out with myself".