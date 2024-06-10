Islam Makhachev Picks Conor McGregor over Arman Tsarukyan For his Next Fight

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is done fighting the same opponents; he wants fresh company for his future bouts; even though he’s more than ready to face Arman Tsarukyan for a rematch, he would prefer a clash with Conor McGregor or an immediate jump to the welterweight division.

Islam Makhachev looks forward to showing up in the ending phase of the year.

Islam Makhachev fires back at Arman Tsarukyan



Islam Makhachev on Arman Tsarukyan

Recently on Red Corner MMA, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on fighting Arman Tsarukyan again.

“He just talks a lot,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He can’t get any attention through his fights, so he’s trying to do this by talking. He had his shot, I beat him once. I guess I’ll have to do it again".

Islam Makhachev on fighting Conor McGregor

“To be honest with you, the McGregor fight looks more interesting in all respects, But I don’t believe he’ll show up for his next fight. We’ve all seen that video, plus they canceled the press conference.

I don’t think he’ll be able to make it to the fight. Even if he does, I think [Michael] Chandler will win. He’s more focused, he’s been training hard, he looks more hungry”.