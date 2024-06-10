Sean O’Malley sheds some light on Merab Dvalishvili fight date

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will be defending his belt against the next title challenger, Merab Dvalishvili. An official date has yet to be announced by the UFC, but Sean O’Malley has revealed the possibilities.

According to Sean O’Malley, his second title defense will happen either in September or December. Fans can expect the UFC to make an official announcement soon.

Sean O’Malley on Merab Dvalishvili fight date

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Sean O’Malley tried revealing his fight date.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen this year,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I don’t have a date for your guys, unfortunately. UFC told me at the end of the month, they’ll have a date for me.

I’m guessing, I’m hoping for the Sphere still. I’ve been pushing for that for a while but if not the Sphere, December in Vegas. Either one, I do think it will be in Vegas. It’s one of those two dates. Of course, I’d rather fight September [rather] than December, But whatever UFC says, I’m ready to go”.