Michael Bisping excited to see Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Michael Bisping looks forward to watching Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov. Their upcoming bantamweight clash is a crucial decider. The winner will seamlessly propel into the competitive division and get closer to a title fight.

Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov will lock horns on 3rd August in Abu Dhabi.

Cory Sandhagen believes he can take advantage of Umar Nurmagomedov’s cardio



“I do really want to fight Umar in a 5 round fight also just because, I don’t know if you watched his last [fight] but he was *breathing heavily*…



Michael Bisping on Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Recently on TNT Sports, Michael Bisping explained how Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov is going to be a competitive knock.

“When it comes to contenders, Cory Sandhagen is right there,” Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He has proven himself as the worthy guy, but he’s got to continue fighting to establish himself and get that shot.

There is no one better, there’s no one hungrier, there’s no one more undeniable than Umar Nurmagomedov. Of course with that last name, with the resume, the undefeated record and the well-rounded skills. (He’s) Dagestani – we know the wrestling is there.

But the man is a kickboxing phenom, as well. This is a tremendous fight. Of course, it’s the main event and whoever wins this, they have to be next for Sean O’Malley”.

