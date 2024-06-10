Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to retire after his next fight

Tony Ferguson has been strangled to a 7 match-losing streak, which provoked some fans and MMA experts to request Ferguson to end his glorious career, but those who have been loyal followers of El Cucuy know that he has a never-quitting mindset and would probably continue fighting until all his wheels are burnt.

Dana White isn’t interested in seeing Tony Ferguson continuing, regardless of the outcome of his upcoming fight with Michael Chiesa. Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to retire, and it will be interesting to see if this is actually Ferguson’s last showdown.

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa is scheduled to take place on 3rd August in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White on Tony Ferguson’s retirement

During a recent post fight press conference Dana White shared his thoughts on Tony Ferguson's retirement.

“Yeah, I hope so,” White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Yeah. I would like to see him retire”.

Tony Ferguson's training videos

