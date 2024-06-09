Sean O’Malley ready to fight Conor McGregor: “I wouldn’t turn down a Conor fight”

Sean O’Malley was affected by Conor McGregor’s recent outburst; he lashed out at him and Ryan Garcia for using illegal substances to enhance fight performance. However, in a recent live stream, McGregor spoke about the comments made and explained how he likes Sean O’Malley.

The initial comments made Sean O’Malley frown, and O'Malley said he would be more than happy to settle the heat in the cage if an opportunity ever showed up.

Conor McGregor explains his comments towards Sean O'Malley, and says he actually likes Sean:



"I like Sean O'Malley... he kinda got caught in the cross hairs. He also said something like he'd beat me. Not in his wildest dreams...



O'Malley has been nice to me and I know I… pic.twitter.com/wRqoI9HxsI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024

Sean O’Malley on Conor McGregor’s comments

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s outburst.

“I jokingly on my podcast said we talked, we’re good,” O’Malley said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I haven’t talked to him since. I’ll forever be a massive Conor fan. The biggest fan, watched his career play out, watched every single interview possible.

I learned a ton from him. He’s a legend. That’s it. It is what it is”. “I tried [to hate him]. I was like * Conor, but it is what it isI think he realized what he said was stupid. I don’t know why he tried putting me and Ryan Garcia in the same category, saying Ryan Garcia missed weight and it made him mad about me.

It just didn’t make sense. I think he kind of realized what he said was stupid and then just backed himself into a corner.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Conor McGregor

“I wouldn’t turn down a Conor fight”.