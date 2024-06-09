Nassourdine Imavov claims a controversial TKO stoppage win against Jared Cannonier

The middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier was short of explosive. Both fighters shared dominating moments, but in the 4th round, Imavov got an extra grip on the game and landed massive blows that wobbled Jared Cannonier, and after absorbing many of those nasty shots, the referee stopped the match.

This decision is being labelled as ‘an early stoppage’, but Jared Cannonier was evidently wobbling, and his lights could be out any second if it wasn’t for the referee stoppage. After claiming a massive win, Nassourdine Imavov wants Sean Strickland next.

Nassourdine Imavov on the stoppage

In the post-fight interview, Nassourdine Imavov shared his thoughts on the referee stoppage.

“It’s the job of the referee to decide if the fighter is able to keep going or not,” Imavov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com .“He took a lot of damage, and he would’ve taken even more if the fight would’ve continued, so I think it was the right decision to stop it”.

Nassourdine Imavov on who he wants next

“Sean Strickland is in front of me, and we already fought at light heavyweight, so I would like to take my revenge at middleweight”.