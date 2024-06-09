Michael Chandler Confirms McGregor Fight Is On: “The fight’s happening”

The recent press conference cancellation for the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler spiked a huge debate on all social media platforms. Some people came up with a theory that the fight was off and amidst such haze Ariel Helwani tried to assure that the fight was still happening, and now there’s confirmation from Michael Chandler too.

Conor McGregor has never pulled out of an event; he may most probably maintain this standard of commitment in his upcoming fight, which is exactly 20 days away.

Michael Chandler says the fight with Conor McGregor is ON for June 29th at #UFC303!



"Where we are right now, there's a lot of speculation but the fight is on. June 29th, it's happening."



The Pivot Podcast

Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor kick-off press conference cancellation

Recently, on The Pivot Podcast, Michael Chandler expressed confidence and confirmed that his fight with Conor McGregor was happening.

“The fight’s happening,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Where we are right now, there’s a lot of speculation but the fight is on. June 29. It’s happening. A cancelled presser, not that big of a deal, right? It happens, But it’s the layers in which if a presser is cancelled, is something else wrong? Is there something going on? Obviously then immediately speculation starts going all over the place in 2024, social media and all that stuff.

I just kept resting in the fact that I can only control what I can control. I’ve been doing that now for a year and a half with this whole fight”.

Michael Chandler confident to see Conor McGregor show up

“I do believe that Conor shows up, conor shows up under the bright lights. He lives for these moments”.