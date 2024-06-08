Daniel Cormier Highlights Makhachev As More Dangerous and Khabib as More Dominant

Islam Makhachev’s recent performance against Dustin Poirier made some from the MMA community compare Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Daniel Cormier is one of them. However, Cormier came up with a fair conclusion when he labelled Islam Makhachev more dangerous as a fighter because of his powerful striking but labelled Khabib more dominant because of his presence and record of finishing opponents in early fashion.
Daniel Cormier compares Islam Makhachev and Khabib
In a recent ESPN show, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Khabib and Islam Makhachev.
“I don’t know that it’s fair to compare them, especially based on the common opponent, because I believe Dustin Poirier was better because he had the opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Cormier said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He had felt that strength in grappling – a little bit of a recognition of what he would be facing when he got in the octagon.
I was one of the people that said early, and I said I think Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib because of his striking. But as I reflect on this, as a guy that’s been in there with both, I don’t know if we’ll ever see anyone as dominant as Khabib”.
