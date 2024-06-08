Daniel Cormier Highlights Makhachev As More Dangerous and Khabib as More Dominant

Islam Makhachev’s recent performance against Dustin Poirier made some from the MMA community compare Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Daniel Cormier is one of them. However, Cormier came up with a fair conclusion when he labelled Islam Makhachev more dangerous as a fighter because of his powerful striking but labelled Khabib more dominant because of his presence and record of finishing opponents in early fashion.

Daniel Cormier: “I feel [Islam Makhachev] is even more dangerous than Khabib [Nurmagomedov] was during his prime”.



Daniel Cormier compares Islam Makhachev and Khabib

In a recent ESPN show, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Khabib and Islam Makhachev.

“I don’t know that it’s fair to compare them, especially based on the common opponent, because I believe Dustin Poirier was better because he had the opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Cormier said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He had felt that strength in grappling – a little bit of a recognition of what he would be facing when he got in the octagon.

I was one of the people that said early, and I said I think Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib because of his striking. But as I reflect on this, as a guy that’s been in there with both, I don’t know if we’ll ever see anyone as dominant as Khabib”.