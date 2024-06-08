Leon Edwards Tips Michael Page to Defeat Ian Machado Garry

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is keeping a check on the major fights happening in the division he’s ruling’ Michael Page vs Ian Machado Garry being one of them. Leon Edwards is vouching for Michael Page and would be ready to bet his money on him.

The welterweight clash is scheduled to take place on 29th June at UFC 303.

Leon Edwards favors Michael Page

In a recent interview with SkySports, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

“I feel like it’s one of these fights where it’s like both guys will play in range and they’re like not committing, waiting to kind of punch each other,” Edwards said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor ‘MVP.’ It’ll be a good fight. I’m interested to see how it plays out”.

Leon Edwards on fighting Michael Page and Ian Machado Garry

“If they both keep winning, 100 percent, for me, I only look at No.

1 and No. 2. I think after that, it just gets too … like, just too much coming in. After I beat Belal, that’s how I look at it. I don’t look at No. 10 or 11 or 9 yet. Until they start getting to that No. 5, I’ll be like, ‘OK, who’s this?’ Then I’ll start looking”.