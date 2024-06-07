Jared Cannonier Aims to Break Yet Another Record Facing Nassourdine Imavov

Jared Cannonier is mentally locked in for his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov this Saturday night. In his previous encounter with Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier broke the record by landing the most significant strikes in the history of UFC as a middleweight fighter.

He landed 249 strikes and looks forward to breaking his own record this Saturday night. In response, Nassourdine Imavov wants everyone to know that “He is not Marvin Vettori”. A fascinating middleweight clash, and it will be interesting to see who emerges victoriously.

Jared Cannonier is “sick and tired” over the lack of credit for his win over Sean Strickland



"When he fought me he wasn't (walking forward), and people need to take note of that."



Jared Cannonier on fighting Nassourdine Imavov

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jared Cannonier shared his thoughts on fighting Nassourdine Imavov thisa saturday night.

“I’m ready to go and get my hands on this man,” Cannonier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It would be almost a year by the time I get back in the octagon. I’m ready to get back in there and get back to work, put the work in and get back to what I started in my last fight: more pressure, more intensity, more output.

We’ll see if he can last 241 strikes. I’m going in there and putting it on him. I’m going to do it even better than last time”.