Curtis Blaydes Has A Strong Feeling About Jon Jones’ Retirement After Miocic Fight

Curtis Blaydes can foresee Jon Jones retiring after his fight against Stipe Miocic, which is rumoured to be rescheduled in November. Jon Jones spoke about his retirement quite a few times. Initially, he admitted that he would retire after his heavyweight clash with Stipe Miocic, but in no time after making that statement, he declared that he wouldn’t retire and may hang around for a longer time.

Curtis Blaydes is all set to face Tom Aspinall on 29th July at UFC 303; the winner of this fight will most probably face the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Curtis Blaydes doesn't view Jon Jones as a heavyweight and feels Tom Aspinall is "the guy with the real belt"



"He looked a little top heavy. He doesn’t really have the legs of a heavyweight. I don’t view him as a heavyweight."



Jon Jones responds to claims that Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes are fighting for the "real belt" at #UFC304



Curtis Blaydes on Jon Jones picking Stipe Miocic

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Curtis Blaydes explained why he thinks Jon Jones’ will retire after his next fight.

“We knew Jon wanted the money fight,” Blaydes said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “The money fight is Stipe. No disrespect to Stipe but he’s also older, he’s not as fast as he once was. On paper, it feels like an easier fight.

Like I said, I don’t want to disrespect Stipe, but he’s also 43 years old, something like that. A decade from now, I won’t be the guy I am right now. No disrespect but I knew Jon wasn’t going to fight anybody else except for Stipe.

Even when he was talking about Alex Pereira, I knew that wasn’t happening either".

Curtis Blaydes confident about Jon Jones’ retirement

“I fully believe [Jones will retire], He’ll have to prove us wrong.

That’s what I believe. That’s what a lot of guys think “Because why wouldn’t he [retire]?” Blaydes said. “What else does he have to prove? He’s rich. He’s got the status. He’s the GOAT.

That’s not deniable. He’s on the Mount Rushmore for anybody. I don’t see what brings him back into the octagon after the Stipe fight”.