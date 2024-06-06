Leon Edwards More Than Ready To Fight Islam Makhachev: “I welcome it”

Leon Edwards is fine with defending his belt against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev but would prefer doing it a later in the future. Leon Edwards believes Islam Makhachev needs a few more defenses before thinking about moving to welterweight.

After securing a dominating win against Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev seemed to be strongly interested in a welterweight title shot. It will be interesting to see if the UFC can make it happen.

Leon Edwards on fighting Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with SkySports, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev.

“I welcome it,” Edwards said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think we’ve both got work to do within our division. Let’s say we both go on this reign, then why not? He just fought his first defense against an actual lightweight (Poirier).

I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s got to go through first before he can even think about moving up. But if we’re both going on these reigns, then why not later on in the future? We’re both similar age, 32 years old so, what a time to get it done for sure.

It’s a massive fight. Feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first then the super fights will come”.