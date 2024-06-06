Nassourdine Imavov is not afraid of Jared Cannonier’s power: “I’m not Marvin Vettori”

Nassourdine Imavov may step into the toughest challenge of his career this Saturday night against one of the most powerful middleweight strikers, Jared Cannonier. When asked if he can endure Cannonier’s strength, Imavov’s simple reply was: “I’m not Marvin Vettori”.

This fight is a crucial decider; the winner is bound to move a few steps closer to the title fight. It will be very interesting to see how Nassourdine Imamvov deciphers Jared Cannoner’s powerful striking this Saturday night.

The Power of Jared Cannonier pic.twitter.com/rcoCacdQD5 — Cameron (@BackPackCamX) March 20, 2024

Nassourdine Imavov says Jared Cannonier won't make him a "punching bag" like he did Marvin Vettori in Saturday's #UFCLouisville headliner.



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/9YNPplaaAG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 5, 2024

Nassourdine Mavov on Jared Cannonier’s punching power

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Nassourdine Imavov shared his thoughts on Jared Cannonier’s striking.

“Regarding the question if I’m going to be able to take punches, I’m going to be able to take punches if I need to, but the real question is: Is he going to be able to hit me?” Imavov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I’m not Marvin Vettori. I’m a completely different style. Marvin is slow, like a punching bag, not moving fast. He’s not even young. His style of fighting is very different to mine”.

Nassourdine Imavov’s on his next fight

“Of course, I’m planing to stay active, Waiting is not necessarily a good option.

Sometimes you wait and nothing happens. I want to stay active and keep fighting, especially I would like to be on the UFC Paris fight card”.