Alex Pereira talks about Magomed Ankalaev’s ground-game: “They don’t know my ground”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is ready to fight anyone for his next title defense, one name that has been highlighted by many is Magomed Ankalaev. People think Alex Pereira may have a difficult time against Magomed Ankalaev’s grappling.

In response, Alex Pereira assures that won’t be the case. Pereira is confident in his ground game and looks forward to flaunting it like never before. However, Alex Pereira recently revealed that the fight with Magomed Ankalaev is off the table.

Magomed Ankalaev says he was offered to fight Alex Pereira at #UFC300, but turned it down since he was observing Ramadan. He also says that he was promised a title shot next.



"I actually was offered this fight with [Alex] Pereira at [UFC 300]. Since we were in the holy month of… pic.twitter.com/cDMMz4bJtT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 12, 2024

Alex Pereira rules out a fight against Magomed Ankalaev as his next title defense:



"As we have already talked more or less with the organization, [Magomed] Ankalaev is kind of ruled out and also what he said to me doesn't make sense.



He's a guy who had two very bad fights, very… pic.twitter.com/ztkRMPmEXg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 3, 2024

Alex Pereira on his next fight

In a recent interview with SportsNet, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on his next fight and also spoke about Magomed Ankalaev.

“I’m not the guy to call names. I’m not the guy to pick the fight,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “(I’ll fight) whoever (the UFC) want me to fight, but the name that’s on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka.

We’re still in negotiations. I would like to fight around August, but nothing concrete yet”.

Alex Pereira on Magomed Ankalaev

“Everybody talks about Ankalaev, talks about his ground, but they don’t know my ground, It’s not even to show (my ground game).

(I) just go with the flow. But I’d like to show some time”.